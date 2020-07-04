A company that operates more than 1,200 Pizza Hut and nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants in this country filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1 in Texas.
The holdings of NPC International, which is a huge franchisee, include several Pizza Huts in Aiken County.
According to the NPC’s website, those restaurants are at 1036 York St. in Aiken, 1490 Whiskey Road in Aiken, 1905 Whiskey Road in Aiken, 2585 Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville, 1812 Georgia Ave. in North Augusta, and 616 E. Martintown Road in North Augusta.
NPC does not have any Wendy’s restaurants in Aiken County, based on information provided on NPC’s website.
“As our industry has been in the midst of dynamic changes due to shifting consumer preferences and dining behavior, we also have been facing increased labor and commodities costs and a higher level of financial leverage that presents obstacles to achieving our long-term business objectives,” said Jon Weber, CEO and president of NPC’s Pizza Hut division, in a press release published on NPC’s website. “These challenges have been magnified recently by the impact and uncertainty of COVID-19, and we believe it is necessary to take proactive steps to strengthen our capital structure, so we have the financial flexibility to continue to adapt to current industry trends. We also intend to use this process to continue to evaluate and optimize our restaurant portfolio so that we are best positioned to meet the needs of consumers across the country.”
Plans call for NPC’s restaurants to continue to operate while the company navigates the Chapter 11 process, according to the release.
Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy that involves the reorganization of a debtor's assets, business affairs and debts.
NPC describes itself on the company's website as the largest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee in the United States and as one of the largest restaurant operators in this country.
NPC has more than 37,000 employees in 27 states.