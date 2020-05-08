The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $12 million dollars to seven Public Housing Authorities, including the Aiken Housing Authority.
The $12,841,788 is being awarded to the PHA's to provide tenant protection vouchers to Public Housing Program assisted residents.
The Aiken Housing Authority, the only authority awarded funds in South Carolina, will receive $560,000, according to a news release by HUD.
“Americans across the nation are facing a great deal of uncertainty during this unprecedented time and should not have added concern if they are displaced due to the need for construction on their home,” Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said. “These funds will bring peace of mind to individuals in impacted housing units and allow them to focus on things that really matter, like the health and well-being of them and their loved ones.”
The Aiken Housing Authority was seeking to provide tenant protection vouchers to families in Hahn Village after plans to demolish the complex were announced in March 2018, according to Chanosha Lawton, AHA Chief Executive Officer, at a meeting in January.
Tenant protection vouchers are vouchers that assist Public Housing Associations with the relocation or replacement housing needs that result from the demolition, disposition or mandatory conversion of public housing units, according to HUD's website.
The housing authority submitted an application to HUD to demolish the complex in August 2019, and it was approved in November 2019, Lawton said.
The demolition would raze approximately 100 units of public housing, impacting approximately 250 people, according to an Aiken Housing Authority estimate.
The funds will be dispersed each month to Aiken's Housing Authority up until December, Lawton said Friday.
"It will be a phased approach as to how we receive those funds as well as how we will be relocating those residents," Lawton said. "[Residents] are aware that we are awaiting the funding."
In addition to tenant protection vouchers, the authority will provide families with case management services to assist in relocation, Lawton said at the January meeting.
The housing awards are provided through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides funding that assists very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.