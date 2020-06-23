A historic home in Aiken has changed hands.
Geoff and Shannon Ellis purchased Crossways on June 2 from 450 Crossways LLC for $950,000, according to Aiken County land records.
The registered agent for 450 Crossways LLC is Robert Hottensen Jr. based on information that is available to the public on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.
Crossways is at 450 East Boundary Ave. S.E.
The Ellises own The Willcox, an award-winning hotel in Aiken, and The Greystone Inn in North Carolina.
Earlier this year, The Greystone Inn was among the top 10 historic hotels in the “The South’s Best,” a special section in Southern Living magazine.
Prior to its sale to the Ellises, Crossways was listed on The Willcox’s website with properties the hotel was offering as vacation rentals and it still is included in those options.
The Aiken Standard tried to contact the Ellises, but they could not be reached prior to the deadline for this article’s publication.
The listing agents for Crossways were the Sullivan Turner Team (Cissie Sullivan and Tracey Turner) at Meybohm Real Estate and Thomas Bossard of the Carolina Real Estate Company.
Bossard also represented the Ellises in the transaction.
Crossways is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The two-story, white, Federal-style home was built around 1815 on what was then a cotton plantation.
There have been additions to the house since then.
Arthur Young of Arthur Young & Co. was among Crossways’ former owners. He was a founder of the Ernst & Young international accounting firm.
Last year, Crossways was the winner in the Homes With a History category in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt contest.
It is considered to be one of the oldest houses in Aiken.
The Ellises' purchase of Crossways included 4.2 acres of property.