Voters across the greater Aiken area will hit the polls Tuesday and elect three new Aiken County School Board members.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those ultimately elected will fill the void left by the resignations of three school board members, who left the governing education panel in apparent protest earlier this year.
There are a total 10 candidates seeking the seats, which represent the city of Aiken and swaths of the county just outside city limits. It's formally known as Attendance Area 1.
The election comes a few months after Rosemary English, Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha stepped down and is on the heels of the abrupt departure of Dr. Sean Alford, the Aiken County public schools superintendent. (King Laurence now serves as the interim superintendent.)
The three members left after the board voted, not unanimously, to accept Alford's resignation. Alford's separation agreement paid out more than $220,000 and included a clause barring Alford and the school board from making "disparaging comments publicly" about one another or the public school district.
The Aiken County School Board had been hounded by internal turmoil – quarrels, apparent tribalism and pointed accusations – in the lead up to the four individual exits. Correspondence between the board members – Chairman Keith Liner, Vice Chairman Dwight Smith, Sandra Shealey, Jason Crane, Brian Silas, Barry Moulton as well as English, Barber and Samaha – shows repeated concern over procedure, votes, transparency and public perception.
Before resigning, Samaha, in emails reviewed by the Aiken Standard, complained about "the lack of respect and civility the board shows each other and district leadership."
"I am growing increasingly tired of having members of the community ask me about our behavior and lack of ability to be respectful as well as how embarrassed they are for me in terms of the way some members of our board treat others," he wrote to Liner, the board chairman, months ago.
"Please give me a nudge to keep me honest we (sic) you see something getting out of hand," Liner responded in part.
In a separate exchange, Barber said there "are issues within the board," and certain decisions were aggravating the matter. His sent emails include the phrases "will create more distrust," "animosity among the board" and "ulterior motive."
The newly elected officials – three total – will join a board that is trying to move forward, shed rancor, and persevere through myriad calls for investigations and probes, which so far have produced little results, according to documents reviewed by the Aiken Standard.
"As we move forward, please know that students are our focus and that we are committed to continuing programs that have contributed to their success," Chairman Liner wrote in a lengthy letter posted to the public school district's website. He continued: "Public education is important and community involvement in our school system is vital to the success our students, teachers and district are enjoying."
George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson are in the race for District 7. The seventh district includes the Northside and areas past Interstate 20. The seat was previously held by English, a retired teacher and former board chairwoman.
Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon are in the race for District 8, an eastern ward last represented by Barber, who is in the real estate business.
Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are in the race for District 9. The southern district formerly represented by Samaha, the vice chancellor of student affairs at USC Aiken, includes areas near the bypass and Whiskey Road.
Only residents of the three districts can vote in the special election.
During a November forum in downtown Aiken, the 10 candidates answered questions about the 2018 school rezoning and bullying and discipline, among other topics. The Aiken Standard event offered voters a glimpse at what those in the race could be like once actually elected.