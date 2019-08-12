Run off (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett. Both are Republicans.

 Submitted photos

The S.C. House District 84 runoff election is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the district – between Aiken and North Augusta, and going south past the Savannah River Site and Jackson – will have two candidates to choose from: Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett. Both are Republicans. Both are small-business owners.

No Democrat filed for the special election, which follows the in-office death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican.

No one candidate secured a majority of votes during the July 30 Republican primary, resulting in a runoff. Oremus garnered nearly 31% of the vote, and Padgett garnered about 23% of the vote.

The rest of the votes were spread across four other candidates, one of whom had withdrawn.

Whoever wins Tuesday has a straight shot to the State House, facing no formal competition in the Oct. 1 special election.

The deadline to register for the special election is Sept. 1.

Colin Demarest is the government and Savannah River Site reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags