The S.C. House District 84 runoff election is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the district – between Aiken and North Augusta, and going south past the Savannah River Site and Jackson – will have two candidates to choose from: Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett. Both are Republicans. Both are small-business owners.

No Democrat filed for the special election, which follows the in-office death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican.

No one candidate secured a majority of votes during the July 30 Republican primary, resulting in a runoff. Oremus garnered nearly 31% of the vote, and Padgett garnered about 23% of the vote.

The rest of the votes were spread across four other candidates, one of whom had withdrawn.

Whoever wins Tuesday has a straight shot to the State House, facing no formal competition in the Oct. 1 special election.

The deadline to register for the special election is Sept. 1.