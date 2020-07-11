One of Aiken's most sports-focused neighborhoods has a new feature to offer, with six pickleball courts opening Saturday at Houndslake Country Club, a few yards from the pool, tennis courts and golf course.
The development included four tennis courts (two hard and two clay), and three pickleball courts; three more pickleball courts joined the action Saturday morning.
Jerry Clements, secretary of the Houndslake Neighborhood Association, noted that the coronavirus lockdown helped open a door for Houndslake's pickleball enthusiasts, as Aiken's public courts were closed and Houndslake got "quite a bit of play during the winter."
Clements said he and his cohorts knew that summer's heat would probably result in a dip in participation, but Houndslake's owners were interested in having a strong facility ready for plenty of action starting in the fall, so approval was given to have a total of six courts.
"The main thing we're trying to do is to get the word out that these aren't just Houndslake courts. These are open to the public, and the court fee is $5 for two hours of play," said Clements, who also described himself as "pseudo-coordinator of the net facility right now."
Two-hour segments are available for reservations, starting daily at 8 a.m. and running until "6 o'clock-plus at night," he said, noting that the earliest shift – 8 to 10 a.m. – tends to be the most popular.
Help from certified instructors and veteran players is available, Clements noted, pointing out the presence Saturday of Aiken resident Mo Garcia, an ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association whose district includes much of South Carolina.
Also on hand Saturday was Jan Snipes, who has played at several locales over the years. "I love the facility. They have worked very hard on it," she said.
Snipes recalled meeting a pair of golfers Saturday, while at Houndslake, and being asked about the new pickleball facility. The golfers, who are also high-level, well-traveled pickleball players, expressed interest in the new arrangement.
"I thought it was excellent that … they liked the way that it looked," Snipes said, noting that she exchanged contact information with the two golfers to help assist them in arranging for a time to play at Houndslake.
Lighting is a work in progress, Clements said, adding that summertime light is not much of a concern, since daylight starts early and leaves late. Hopes are to have plenty of artificial light available starting in the fall.
Details are available from Clements at 803-215-9190 and jacgolfer@live.com.