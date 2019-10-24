First-grade teacher Kate Grice Hough, in the midst of dealing with a rare medical disorder, has a fresh honor to her credit: she's the T-H Marine Bass Fishing League South Carolina Division Co-Angler of the Year.
The Aiken native, now on medical leave from her role at Red Bank Elementary School, lives in Gilbert and has had an exceptionally eventful year, not only pursuing bass in lakes around the state but also being buffeted by transverse myelitis.
"It's a rare spinal-cord disorder," she said, recalling the lessons that she began learning in early September. "It's like a tumor or a lesion on your spinal cord that just develops, and then it leaves you with paralysis, which is not as bad as pure paralyzation, but it comes and goes, so to speak."
The result can include constant pain, such as tingling in the feet. For some patients, the trouble can extend only up to the waist, and for others, it can reach as high as the neck. "I was able to catch it before it went past my waist," she said.
"They are hoping I'm going to go back to work in December, but I have an MRI this Friday, and that will determine whether they're going to go forward with surgery, which will prolong me going back to work until that's better."
Hough, while still becoming acquainted with a variety of medical treatments, is already familiar with most of South Carolina's lakes: Hartwell, Moultrie, Marion, Thurmond (also known as Clarks Hill), Wateree and Murray, all in pursuit of bass, whether largemouth, smallmouth or spotted.
"We moved from Aiken County ... last year because I wanted to live on the water," she said, noting that she now has Lake Murray as part of her back yard. The rest of her crew in Gilbert includes her fiancee, Jeffrey Borne; and her kids, Zoe Hough, 16; and Ben Hough, 12.
The top-notch angler recalled how transverse myelitis struck at an extraordinarily awkward time, in terms of her fishing pursuits. She was discharged from Lexington Medical Center two days prior to a major tournament on Lake Hartwell, where she hoped to advance toward her goal of being named one of the state's top fishermen. Leaving the hospital with her, she wrote, were "a walker, wheelchair, and lots of medications."
She added, "I was determined that this was a sign that I had to try and compete. My fiancee, Jeffrey Borne, who is also my biggest supporter, was concerned about my health and ability to be on the boat for nine hours in the heat. However, he knew my determination, so he said he would do whatever it takes to get me on the boat so I can chase my dream."
The experience, she confirmed, was "brutal" but she was able to catch enough large bass to win the state honor, under the auspices of the Fishing League Worldwide. She is the first woman to win the prize.
Educational emphasis was a part of Hough's life from the start as her mom, Vivian Grice, recently retired from USC Aiken after serving as registrar for 38 years. Hough's dad, the late Charles Grice, spent much of his career in the advertising department at the Aiken Standard and also ran an accounting firm under his own name and "worked there until the day he died," Hough recalled.
She also touched on the topic of her own accounts, noting that her paycheck from the statewide honor brought in an extra $1,500. "That brings my season winnings up to almost $4,000 for this season. I am unable to pay for entry and travel without the help of very generous sponsors both from the community and the fishing industry," she wrote.
Maintaining balance is a huge challenge. In an interview with a Columbia-based website for moms, Hough noted, "I find myself staying up late or getting up very early in the morning in order to do my social media posts for sponsors and to help build my brand as an athlete." The routine involves getting up at 4 a.m. every day of the week.
Physical therapy is also part of her routine. She wrote, "Doctors have given me permission to fish as much as my body can handle and to travel to events if not driving."
The angling champ knows Aiken County's educational scene extremely well, having attended Aiken Prep, St. Mary's, Aiken Middle and Aiken High before going on to USC Aiken, where she majored in early childhood education and graduated at the top of her class.
The next decade or so led her through teaching positions at J.D. Lever Elementary, Greendale Elementary, South Aiken Baptist and the pre-schools of Aiken's First Baptist and First Presbyterian churches. She's now getting acquainted with much of Lexington County's school system, including Lexington, West Columbia, Pelion and Gilbert.