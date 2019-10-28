Conceptual plans to radically redevelop the single largest tract in downtown Aiken have received the green light.
The Aiken City Council on Monday night gave final approval to WTC Investments LLC's vision for the old Aiken County hospital property, 828 Richland Ave. W., and neighboring 159 Morgan St. N.W. The vote was unanimous.
The two properties represent nearly 12 acres off Richland Avenue West, an artery feeding the city's shopping-and-dining district.
WTC Investments will raze the old hospital, nurses building and Aiken Area Council on Aging facility and construct a 100-room hotel, adjoining conference center, 150-unit apartment complex and various amenities, according to plans filed with the city.
The hotel will be named Hotel Hitchcock, said Tom Wyatt, the manager at WTC Investments. It was either that or The Hitchcock Hotel, renderings show.
The 1930s-era sandstone wall along Richland Avenue will be maintained, according to City Council documents. In the meantime, the once-proposed parking garage along Vaucluse Road is no longer in the picture.
In total, the reworked area would be an investment of $45 million, according to WTC Investments. And the development could have a $240 million economic influence over two decades, according to a city-generated study.
The Planning Commission, advising City Council, earlier this month recommended approving the plans, which include rezoning the area from office to planned commercial. The commission, though, attached several conditions – signage requirements, landscape planning and a parking agreement among them.
The Planning Commission's recommendation was unanimous. Commission member John Klecker was absent. City Council's decisions often fall in line with the suggestions made by the planning panel.
A public-private partnership between WTC Investments and the city, county and public school board is still in the works.
City Council broached the potential multimillion-dollar partnership to the public at the end of August. At the time, Mayor Rick Osbon said things were in the "infancy stage, or its beginning stages."
"I mean, we're still trying to decide what our level of participation would be," he said.
City Council member Dick Dewar on Monday expressed significant reservations about approving the concept before a deal is locked in and before the public is briefed fully. Dewar's remarks were echoed and praised by some audience members.
The hospital property was once home to the Aiken County government, but it has sat vacant for years now.
The county in March agreed to sell the old hospital property to WTC Investments; the deal has not yet closed.
Some Aiken residents have time and time again called for the aging hospital to be spared and reused – to be flipped into apartments, for example. Those prospects have dimmed.