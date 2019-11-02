The multimillion-dollar effort to refresh and reboot Hotel Aiken does not yet have a locked-in construction start date, according to Neel Shah, who is spearheading the venture and first publicly unveiled it in December 2017.

Once things do get going, though, construction could take 18 months, Shah told the Aiken City Council last week. If construction started today, it would wrap mid-2021.

Shah would not commit to a hard-and-fast timeline when pressed by City Council members.

"Don't have a kickoff construction date yet because there's a ton of exploration that's been happening," he said during the evening work session.

"There's been a lot of activity. A lot of people won't realize it," Shah continued. "It's a lot of behind the scenes, it's a lot of hard work because it's an existing asset. Doing an adaptive reuse project is a lot more challenging than building a new hotel."

His remarks Monday echo an update he provided City Council early last year: "It's a slow process because it's not a new construction," Shah said at the time. "So when you are doing a historical rehab, it's a lot more intense."

Hotel Aiken, 235 Richland Ave. W., is coming under the Courtyard by Marriott wing, Shah has explained. In 2017, he pitched $11 million in construction, updates, renovations, redecorating and fixing. The old hotel would be gutted and redone, and a new-build portion would be added along Bee Lane. Dozens of rooms are planned – more than what the hotel once offered.

In May 2018, demolition work was evident. Crews worked to remove the tiki bar behind the hotel, an area that is now totally empty. Dumpsters near the Hotel Aiken entrances were piled full of interior debris and detritus.

Renderings that were flaunted at a Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce First Friday breakfast included an outdoor rooftop bar. That has been scrapped. A basement speakeasy bar – "a neat little concept" – will replace it, Shah said Monday.

"We've had a lot of revisions to the drawings that have delayed the project. That's just natural when you have an existing hotel, though," the Hotel Aiken representative said. "Because you find something, you got to go back to the drawing board. You find something, you go back to the drawing board. And a lot of it is engineering related."

M.B. Kahn has been selected as the general contractor. The company lists a Columbia address on its website. City Council member Lessie Price on Monday said the firm has an incredible reputation.

Shah said M.B. Kahn has worked well with the city's various departments.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh on Monday described the Hotel Aiken project as "highly anticipated" and of "great interest."

"I field a lot of calls and receive a lot of comments about it," he said.

City Council member Andrea Gregory – who praised Shah for his investment and pursuit of such a significant project – said the council gets a lot of feedback and inquiry from the community about the hotel.

In 2018, Shah acknowledged the swirling interest in the public sphere: "I'm sure there's a ton of questions out there." He thanked City Council on Monday for allowing him to provide an update.