Don't count on it getting cooler any time soon.
The forecasted highs for the next six days – through Saturday – are in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service. And the 90-degree hot streak is predicted to continue through July 23, according to Weather Underground, another forecasting service.
The Weather Channel has 90-degree days listed through August, though those are rougher estimates.
More timely reprieve could come in the form of storms, which are possible every day through Thursday. Chances, though, are low.
While the coming days won't be a repeat of what Aiken County was subject to a few months ago, a stretch of temperatures around 100, it will still be hot.
Aiken's 17th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday closed with a popular spray down from the Aiken Department of Public Safety. On Sunday, some digital signs across the city were splashed with "90."
In most of the country, extreme heat is defined as a period of heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees, according to Ready, a national public service campaign. The Ready initiative is tied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, though, temper that definition: "Because some places are hotter than others, this depends on what's considered average for a particular location at that time of year. Humid and muggy conditions can make it seem hotter than it really is."
In high-heat situations, the National Weather Service suggests slowing down, drinking plenty of not-too-cold water and eating lighter, simpler foods. Both the Ready initiative and the National Weather Service recommend spending time in places with air conditioning: at home, at the library, at the mall or at a movie theater, for example.
Electric fans can be deceiving, both organizations warn.
"Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature," the Ready website's heat section states.
If outside, the Ready campaign and the National Weather Service advise wearing hats, particularly with a wide brim. Sunscreen is important, too.