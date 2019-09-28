Stable View's sixth annual Oktoberfest, a fun-for-everyone event with serious competition at the heart of it all, kicked off Friday and continued Saturday, welcoming droves of equestrians, photographers, spectators and car fanatics alike.
Show jumping and cross-country competitions began in the morning, as did the Aiken Horsepower Association's fourth Fall Fling, a car show among the trees and barns and trailers and arenas. An Oktoberfest vendor village flaunted food and drink and goods to shoppers, and Stable View's pavilion afforded VIPs and others spectacular views of the sprawling manicured grounds.
As horses darted through the woods and bounded over jumps and pounded through water features, people just yards away pulled up in classic cars, beaming in the morning sun.
Around 10:30 a.m., about 30 cars – of all makes, models and colors – were arranged in an area Aiken Horsepower Association Vice President Manny Reynolds deemed "the mountaintop."
The setup, a car show at a horse show, makes things "very unique," Reynolds said.
A total of 60 cars were expected for the hours-long show, during which attendees got to vote for their favorite. Money raised at the Aiken Horsepower Association event goes to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
"I love this," said Reynolds, who started working on cars with his dad years ago. "This is a passion for us."
Oktoberfest at Stable View wraps up on Sunday with dressage, show jumping and cross country, according to the schedule of events.
Stable View is located at 117 Stable Drive in Aiken. Entrance to the event is free for spectators.