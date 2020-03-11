One of Aiken's newest equestrian facilities, just north of the city limits, focuses on bringing experienced horse handlers together to share their expertise "to empower individuals with special needs and their families," as indicated in the mission statement of Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs.
Dozens of local families are in the saddle for help from Great Oak, based at 1123 Edgefield Highway. "Adaptive riding" is the primary offering, under the guidance of director Nicole Pioli. Participants range in age from 4 to 78.
"I do it for therapy, and I ride my horse, Boomer," said North Augusta resident Colby Maroney, 7, who has autism. "They teach me how to steer the horse and how to take care of the horses, and I love them, too."
He also offered a high-level endorsement: "The second that I'm there, I have a good time."
His mom, Tracy Maroney, expressed thanks for the programs' donors, who help keep the program affordable. She added, "I don't think enough people know about all the wonderful things they do."
The facility opened its doors – for two- and four-legged traffic – Feb. 14, 2018, and its local roots date back about 20 years, when the organization was known as STAR Riding and Driving.
The site plays host to Special Olympics equestrian teams from Georgia and South Carolina and also to Silver Saddles, a program for "mature adults who are looking to improve their core strength, balance and coordination while on horseback," according to a promotional announcement.
"They've got just a wonderful mission," said North Augusta resident Matt Mullen, who is on Great Oak's board of directors and is a senior vice president of the YMCA for Aiken and Barnwell counties.
"It's really opened some doors for some of our special-needs kids during the summer, and it's a real hidden gem in Aiken. It's starting to grow, which is great; and I wish them all the success in the world. I believe in what they're doing, and it's fantastic."
Among other boosters is North Augusta resident Pam Stickler, the founder and president of The RECing Crew, an organization that works to provide social and entertainment options for disabled individuals.
"We had a family picnic out there, where our families came out ... with their children that have disabilities. We had a light lunch and everything, and they had the opportunity to play some games and to pet the horses out there, and after that we had some members that signed up for their riding programs ... and I know everybody who's participated has thoroughly enjoyed it."
Maroney, recalling some of Colby's experiences, pointed out that Great Oak's riders take part in a variety of shows throughout the year, in addition to taking lessons. "It's building his confidence, but also teaching him respect for animals, which I think is important."
She said Colby was initially intimidated to be in the proximity of such large animals, but he has overcome that fear and learned to work well with Q.P. (Quarter Pounder), his first Great Oak horse, and now with Boomer. Comprising the rest of the quadruped corps are Buddy, Monday, Woody and Blazer.
Therapeutic riding instructor Eva Finnan "is the best of the best," in Maroney's assessment. "What they do there ... really is changing these kids' lives. It's all very positive."
Finnan made similar comments. "I am so in my element when I'm in the arena, teaching those students; and I think the reason I do is that I truly believe that the horse has so much to offer, and if we could just get out of our own way and let them teach us, the world would be a better place."
She added, "I learn so much from the kids every day. When I'm teaching, I almost feel that I'm just sort of the navigator and the guide, and the horses and the students are kind of having their own thing going on ... They have an amazing gift, the horses do."