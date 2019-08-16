South Aiken High School had another horse join the herd Friday.
That morning, city and school district officials met with members of the public to unveil a new decorative horse statue at the front of the high school. The statue, similar to those seen throughout downtown Aiken, was painted by 2019 South Aiken graduate, Sebastian O'Banion.
O'Banion, who is interested in graphic design and marketing, spent more than 400 hours working on the piece. The horse – surrounded by a black corral – is awash in vibrant colors and bold lines, and each painted segment flows along the horse's curves and folds. The statue features the high school's various clubs, athletic teams, its motto and more.
Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford said the statue is "the perfect mix between the culture and history of our community and the exciting new things happening in our schools."
"You just can't beat it," he said, adding, "It's beautiful."
South Aiken Principal Samuel Fuller said it was "truly fitting" to have the horse "watching over" students entering and exiting the school. South Aiken is, after all, home to the Thoroughbreds.
The statue now in front of the school is a first for Aiken County schools. Mayor Rick Osbon said it was the "next in a line of great thoroughbreds," hinting at Aiken's equestrian penchant.
The mayor also thanked O'Banion for "sharing" his talent with the city.
The South Aiken graduate was asked by the parent-teacher organization last year if he would be interested in handling the horse project, according to a summary provided at the event Friday.
O'Banion's father, Tommy, said he was "very proud" of the effort. The end result was a "surprise for everybody," he said.
South Aiken was officially established in 1982. It was named to the 2016 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which the U.S. Department of Education uses to highlight and celebrate school excellence.