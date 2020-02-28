After a drought last year drove up hay prices and a number of equine abuse cases cropped up around South Carolina, Aiken Equine Rescue is hoping a new fundraiser will bring in some much-needed revenue.
Hooves, Paws and Claws is a brand-new fundraiser hosted by Aiken Equine Rescue and Molly's Militia. The event will boast a BBQ and chili cook-off, silent auction, music and more.
Aiken Equine Rescue Assistant Manager Caitlin Brady said the fundraiser will help the "100 percent donation-run" rescue offset costs from recent events.
"This past year there wasn't a whole lot of rain, so hay prices are driven up because they didn't get as many cuts in the hay," Brady said. "Because of this, we had to feed out our winter hay earlier than expected. We're having to buy hay in the middle of winter."
Brady said the rescue had to purchase $11,600 in hay just for the area's large fields.
"That's a pretty expensive cost at the rescue, and that's not something we budgeted for," Brady said.
The rescue took another financial hit over the past few months after taking in several horses suffering from neglect and starvation - cases Brady said they couldn't turn down.
"We're at about 65 horses right now," Brady said. "We took in several out of neglect ... That comes at a high cost. All starvation cases are very expensive because of the additional health needs they have to get them back to a good place."
Hooves, Paws, and Claws will be held at the rescue, located on Glenwood Drive, on Sunday, March 8. Tickets for entry are $10 per person, and each attendee will receive five tokens to vote for which food vendor has the best BBQ and chili.
Tractors, horse trailers, utility vehicles and more will be featured in a silent auction by Stephens Auction Company.
Brady hopes that the community will attend the fundraiser to learn more about what Aiken Equine Rescue does.
"A lot of people don't know who we are or that we're out here," Brady said. "...It's something you really have to see to understand."
Want to Go?
What: Hooves, Paws, and Claws silent auction and BBQ cook-off and fundraiser
When: Sunday, March 8 from 1-8 p.m.
Where: Aiken Equine Rescue, located at 532 Glenwood Drive