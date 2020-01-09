The roadwork maintenance project in Aiken's Horse District is set to be complete by early March if the weather stays consistent.
Maintenance on the road has been ongoing in order to maintain the dirt roads in the area, which were shrinking and eroding due to traffic and rain.
The process of maintaining the dirt roads involves dumping truckloads of a sand clay mixture onto the roads to fill in potholes, which would be raked around to balance out the road. However, the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities said that wasn't enough.
"It was getting to a point where the roads were getting low and some of the infrastructure was being exposed," Engineering and Utilities direct Mike Przybylowicz said at the Jan. 6 meeting.
So far, Engineering and Utilities has put out more than 100 truckloads of sand clay on the roads, starting at the intersections in order to obtain elevation on the road.
The sand clay acts as a base, or "glue", for the dirt on the roads to stick to, which will better protect the infrastructure and pipes under the road, Przybylowicz said.
"We're trying to get it back to an eight to ten inches minimum, which is the standard height for most dirt roads," Przybylowicz said. "This is also so we won't have such a big shoulder on the sides."
The original completion date for the road maintenance project was early January, Przybylowicz said, but the additional rain has slowed progress.
Additionally, the department is working at a pace that won't disturb the traffic in that area.
"Once we can get to where [the dirt] is stable, we can start back up again," Przybylowicz said.
Przybylowicz added that the department will keep up with minor maintenance with scraping until the weather stabilizes.