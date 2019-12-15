An annual tradition transformed one of Aiken's most tranquil attractions into a winter wonderland Saturday and will continue to do so through the holiday season.
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event, at Hopelands Gardens along Dupree Place, kicked off that night, beckoning and welcoming droves of revelers wrapped in scarves, draped in coats and topped with hats.
The city of Aiken, which puts on the free event, describes Christmas in Hopelands as a sight to behold – something that "should be at the top of your holiday bucket list."
At the gardens, thousands of small, white lights guide the eye and foot down 2 miles of serpentine paths. The usually visibly verdant trees and foliage at night act as a blanket, casting a dark backdrop on which the light shows twinkle.
Angels swoop in from trees, and snowflakes sparkle as they seemingly float down from the canopy. Large boxes and bows spring from behind bushes and shrubs just out of reach, unable to be unwrapped. Would-be ice skaters reflect off an ice-free pond, not yet flash frozen by Aiken's balmy 40-degree winter. Precious pop-up palms pepper some walkways, and nearby, a behemoth frog pushes off the sloping shore, splashing into dazzling LED waters.
The Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame, decorated Dollhouse, Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, Rye Patch and Rye Patch Stables are open during the celebration. There was no shortage of cookies, hot chocolate and cider Saturday night.
Performances – including by the Aiken Youth Orchestra and the Harmony River Chorus – are planned through Dec. 23, according to the city. Those begin at 7 p.m.
Christmas in Hopelands guests must take the shuttle service to the gardens. It's available each night, and the shuttles run often.
Shuttles depart from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Christmas in Hopelands runs 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 26.