Approximately 100 horses were in the 2018 Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade, and “we’re expecting even more this year,” said one of the organizers of the event, Samantha Spitler.

The 11th annual edition of the parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start in Aiken on Dec. 21.

In addition to horses and their riders, there will be horses pulling carriages and people walking their dogs.

“It’s a wonderful and unique part of Aiken’s Christmas traditions,” said Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders. “Aiken is an equine community, and the parade brings together some of the different horse disciplines together for one purpose.”

Siders has participated in every Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols event. He will be riding and singing along with carolers in a hay wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses owned by Tommy Flowers of Blackville.

Registration for Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols participants will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. the day of the parade.

The staging area for horses and carriages will be the intersection of Barnwell Avenue and Greenville Street. Dog walkers will meet at Trinity on Laurens at 213 Laurens St. N.W.

A donation of $10 apiece is suggested for participants.

New unwrapped toys also will be collected for the Toys for Tots program.

The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols route will begin at the Trinity on Laurens retirement facility. There will be singing and gifts will be distributed to Trinity on Laurens residents, Spitler said, before the parade proceeds south on Laurens Street through downtown.

The procession then will turn left on Park Avenue, right on Newberry Street and left on Colleton Avenue while heading to The Willcox.

After stopping at The Willcox for caroling, the parade will go west on Colleton before turning left on Chesterfield Street and then left on Park.

From Park, the parade will turn right at Laurens and head north.

The event will end at Barnwell Avenue.

Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols spectators “really love seeing horses go through the middle of downtown,” Spitler said. “Everybody in the parade is dressed up (in Christmas attire) and waving to the crowd, which is getting bigger and bigger every year. I think it’s a big statement about how horse-friendly Aiken is.”

Afterward, beginning at 4 p.m., there will be caroling at The Willcox led by cabaret singer Kendall Standish. Her accompanist on the piano will be David Brown.

For more information about Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols, call Trish Leslie at 706-951-2349 or Linda Murphy at 612-710-5444. Along with Spitler, they are the organizers of Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols.