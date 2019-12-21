The sound of horse hooves clopping on asphalt rang throughout downtown Aiken on Saturday as some of Aiken's finest equines paraded down Laurens Street for the annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade.
People crowded on sidewalks, on top of vehicles and on balconies from surrounding buildings got to see over 100 horses – many decked out in holiday cheer – ride down from Trinity on Laurens to The Willcox Hotel.
And many people were seeing it for the first time.
Tiffany Moseley and Halle Moseley are from Aiken, but this was the first time they had ever seen the parade.
"Some of my clients are riding in it, so I was excited to come," said Tiffany Moseley. "We've never been, even though we're natives here."
They said they were looking forward to enjoying all the events Aiken has to offer for the holidays.
"Aiken does a great job with having holiday festivities like a horse parade," Tiffany said.
Peggy and Jim Holl, who live in Augusta, were also attending the parade for the first time.
"We specifically came for the horses," Jim Holl said. "It's just a good animal event for everybody."
The Holls, who set up chairs in the bed of their truck to watch the parade, said they heard about the event from their horse trainer.
Other families attending have been regulars at the parade.
"This is our favorite holiday thing here in town," said Sandra Moltov. "They really go all out, and the kids just love it."
Almost every kind of equine could be seen in the parade. Enormous draft horses pulled a wagon full of carolers, and stout mini horses and mini donkeys pulled one-person carriages. Like their riders, many horses were wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats and shiny tinsel.
Bringing up the rear of the parade were dozens of dogs, dressed just as festively as their owners.
The parade ended at The Willcox Hotel for one last round of caroling.