Plans are afoot for Aiken County to see another round of the "Hometown Heroes" program, in which veterans and active-duty military personnel are honored via banners hung along prominent streets in conjunction with patriotic holidays.
Hopes are to expand the program around the county and beyond, as it already has a foothold in a number of towns around the country, including Chinconteague, Virginia, where North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit reported seeing some in the summer of 2019. One of the local program's most prominent boosters, Linda Caldwell, saw her father-in-law's banner in New Jersey in June of 2019.
"I've heard nothing but positive stuff about it," said David Turno, the supervisor of support services for the Aiken Department of Public Safety. "People see it and they want to get on board ... so when it pops up again, we hope that it will spur people to want to get a banner for their families or themselves."
In Turno's case, that meant buying a banner in memory of his dad, the late Donald H. Turno, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy and saw action in the South Pacific. Turno's brother, Danny, an Army veteran who served during the past couple of decades, purchased the other side of that banner and is shown there.
Leading the effort is the Aiken County Veterans Council, which Caldwell serves as treasurer. Endorsing the program in 2019 were Aiken City Council, North Augusta City Council and Aiken County Council, and the end results included 22 double-sided, vinyl banners going up in downtown Aiken, and 15 such creations being placed in downtown North Augusta.
Caldwell, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, noted that the banners "feature individual photographs of men and women in uniform along with the symbol of their branch of service and the specific war or conflict each veteran experienced while on active duty." They were displayed, she added, from mid-October through Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and are to go up again from mid-May through July 4.
"The fact that Aiken's doing it is a big deal," said Army veteran Lowell Koppert, chairman of the veterans council. "It's a big deal to the families of these veterans that have served."
He estimated that Aiken County is probably "close to 18,000" in terms of the population of veterans, and could be closer to 20,000. "There's a big tie within the community of people who not only support us in the veteran community, but they're tied to us through blood and through marriage. We're hoping it grows."
Koppert said the program's boosters are looking into the idea of reaching out to have Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken on board, possibly by having banners linked to students or employees who have served in the military. Discussion has also touched on the idea of posting banners in the Aiken County Government Center.
"We'd like to work with Barnwell, New Ellenton, Bath, Langley ... and do the same things within their city limits as well, where they're most advantageous to be seen," he added.
Banners can be in honor (or memory) of any honorably discharged vet or active-duty military individual who lived or lives in Aiken County, and the cost is $75 per person. Scholarships assistance is available, and the application process involves submitting the veteran's discharge paper and a picture of the vet in uniform.
Leftover funds are to go into the veterans council's account to help needy vets facing trouble with such concerns as temporary housing and overdue bills (such as heating and rent), with consideration on a case-by-base basis; and also to pay for repairs of banners that may be inadvertently damaged by such causes as high winds.
Plans are for the next round of banners to be posted in May, in connection with Memorial Day. The second round is to be in the fall, linked to Veterans Day, and the deadline to submit payment, forms and pictures for the May round is April 10.
Applications are available at www.aikencountyveterans.org and, under normal circumstances, would also be available at the city halls of Aiken and North Augusta and at the Aiken County Government Center, and also at all branches of the ABBE Regional Library System, but some facilities have undergone major procedural changes due to safety measures against the coronavirus. Details on banners are at 803-642-1545.