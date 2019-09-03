A plan designed to fill Aiken and North Augusta’s downtowns with tributes to local veterans is making progress.
Spearheading the project, known as Hometown Heroes, is the Aiken County Veteran Council, which is a coalition of local veteran services organizations.
Banners with photos of veterans and active duty service members will be hung in both cities, and the overall goal is to expand the effort to include towns and communities throughout Aiken County, said Linda Caldwell, chair of the committee in charge of the effort.
The vinyl banners will have a photo of a different person in uniform on each side along with the veteran or active duty’s service member’s branch of military and the war or conflict in which he or she was involved.
“We felt this was such a great way to bring attention to some of the veterans who don’t get their names in the newspaper or were in the Korean War or World War II and aren’t in peoples minds anymore, so they are not forgotten,” Caldwell said. “It’s also a way for survivors of people who have died in wars or conflicts to be able to commemorate their loved ones and share that with others in their communities.”
According to a press release, Hometown Heroes has received the approval of Aiken and North Augusta’s city councils.
Aiken County Council has given “tacit approval,” Caldwell said.
To be eligible for Hometown Heroes recognition, a person must have been honorably discharged from the armed services or currently serving in the military. In addition, the person must have be a current or former resident of Aiken County.
A resolution passed by North Augusta’s City Council states that the City of North Augusta “desires” to have current or former residents of North Augusta as its Hometown Heroes honorees.
The Veterans Council hopes to have banners on display for the first time later this year.
The schedule for the banners to be in place is from late October through Veterans Day and prior to Memorial Day through July 4.
The cost for one side of a banner is $75. A family with two veterans or active duty service members can purchase both sides for $150.
There might be financial aid for veterans or families who are unable to afford the cost, Caldwell said.
Applications are available on the Veterans Council’s website, aikencountyveterans.org. In addition, they can be found in the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office at the Aiken County Government Center, City of Aiken and City of North Augusta municipal buildings and at all branches of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System.
The discharge paperwork for a veteran must be submitted, specifically a DD Form 214.
A photograph of the person in uniform also should be included with the application.
A committee of veteran services organization members will review the applications.
If a photo of the person in uniform isn’t available, the committee might consider using another photograph, Caldwell said.
The deadline to submit applications, photographs and checks made payable to the Aiken County Veterans Council is Sept. 20.
“We are very pleased and delighted with the way this has been received by all of the people on the councils,” Caldwell said. “We thought this would be a good idea, but we’re veterans and we didn’t know how others would feel about it. We are very excited. Everybody we have talked to has said that this is a no-brainer.”