Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, recently began its annual American Heart Association Heart Walk campaign with a goal to raise $30,000.
Participating in charitable events, such as the CSRA Heart Walk, is one of the many ways SRR gives back to the community. While many of SRR’s volunteer opportunities fulfill employee’s hearts by giving back, such as improving homes or facilities through the United Way or donating holiday presents to Toys for Tots, the CSRA Heart Walk is saving employees' and community members' lives through heart and brain health education and research.
The American Heart Association helps raise awareness of conditions that can lead to heart-related illness and stroke, and participation in its programs is important to SRR because health and safety are directly related.
Healthy employees keep the liquid waste mission going in what can sometimes be a complex work environment; and when employees are healthy, they’re better able to leave SRS in the same condition in which they arrived.
As the 2020 SRR Heart Walk campaign chair, SRR Associate Project Coordinator Tessa Griffin is leading the team in memory of her mother, who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on Feb. 22, 2016.
“While my mother is the reason I walk, there are many other people I care about who suffer from heart disease,” Griffin said. “Two of my co-workers have undergone open heart surgery, and a family member recently had a pacemaker installed. Given the statistics for heart disease in the CSRA, it is likely we all have a friend, family member, or co-worker who suffers from or is at risk of heart disease. Raising money for the Heart Walk is a meaningful way we can positively impact those statistics and save lives.”
SRR employees participate in a variety of wellness-related activities throughout the year, from the employee weight loss challenge, to health fairs sponsored by local health clinics, to on-site, hands-only CPR training.
The CSRA Heart Walk will be held at SRP Park on March 14 at 8 a.m.