For JR Hancock, the owner of Budget Blinds of North Augusta, the Fall Home and Garden Show is a great place for shoppers to connect with vendors and for vendors to network with each other.
The eighth annual show, put on by the Aiken Standard, will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Gym No. 2 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road. Some vendors will be outdoors.
“I love the camaraderie,” said Hancock, who is a presenting sponsor at the show for the first time this year. “People love to see local businesses thrive. And if someone needs some landscaping, I can say, hey, here you go: Adam's Nursery. I know exactly what they do and what they specialize in. Coming here, which is a very intimate home show, is great.”
Budget Blinds specializes in “more than just blinds,” said Hancock, who owns the business with his wife, Rosi.
“We showcase being the local window covering expert for the Aiken-North Augusta area,” he said.
The business does everything from blinds to window film, plantation shutters, roller shades and solar shades, Hancock said.
“A roller shade gives you the flexibility of opening your entire window wide open.” he said “Solar shades control the sun but give you the flexibility to see out so you can see the cardinals and the squirrels – but you get the protection.”
Shades also can be motorized and connected to voice controlled virtual assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa, or set on a timer.
“If it deals with the window, we have something for it,” Hancock said.
Al and Judy Baker of Aiken came to the show looking for a vendor for a front door treatment and stopped by Hancock's booth first because they've worked with him before.
“We had a great experience: good guy, good job,” Al Baker said.
The couple had just gotten to the show but said it was “good.”
“Lots of choices,” Judy Baker said.
Diane Daniell, the advertising, sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard, said the show has everything for people looking to improve their homes or gardens for the fall.
“People should come out to see what Aiken has to offer in products and services,” she said.
This year's show features many new vendors, especially food vendors, Daniell said.
“Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn has been a huge hit. People are walking with buckets of popcorn. We've got Choices Caribbean, which offers a different flare on food,” she said.
Admission is free, but donations are being accepted to benefit FOTAS, or the Friends of the Animal Shelter. A couple of dogs looking to be adopted and find their forever homes will be at the show today, Daniell said.
Ciera Clingerman, the events and sponsorships executive with the Aiken Standard, said with the cooler weather this weekend has people starting to think about all that fall brings
“With it being the fall home and garden show, people are starting to purge some of their spring things,” she said. “Our vendors are bringing the home décor that just screams fall and gives you those warm feelings you expect with all the fall holidays coming up – Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. When you walk in the gym, it just smells of apples, cinnamon and all of those fall scents. It's a perfect event for the whole family to come out.”
2019 Fall Home and Garden Show Vendors
• Adam’s Nursery & Landscaping
• Sexy Floors USA
• Tub Doctor
• Posey Home Improvements
• Tupperware/Shirley Pinkston
• CUTCO Cutlery
• JD Norris
• Budget Blinds
• Counter Sync
• Sharer Dale/Meybohm Realty
• Closet Factory
• Mack’s Poppin Kettle Korn
• Paradise Home Improvement
• Hixon Roofing
• Leaf Filter
• South Point Construction
• B Level
• C & B Roofing
• Shutterfix
• Brighter Solutions
• Stars and Strikes
• Jensen Communities
• Mr. Central
• Bath Planet
• Concrete Coatings
• Mount Valley Foundation Services
• Bath Fitter
• Iron Gate Candles
• Depend A Coat
• Libby’s Doll Closet
• Southern Industries
• The Welcome Shop
• Mama K’s Creations
• Premier Designs/Carolyn Kimball
• Sharpener’s Edge
• Miss Bea’s Pickles
• Color Street
• Mary Kay – Nichole Younger-Greene
• Pampered Chef/Cassie Dawson
• Aiken’s Garden Council
• DiAnn Shaddox Foundation
• KD Soapwork
• Little Things of Wood
• Aiken Bites and Sites
• Rainbow Rooster
• Young Living Essential Oil
• Scents of Home
• John Hutson
• Whatnot Warehouse
• Trader Brock
• Formula For Life Ministry
Outside Vendors:
• Vikki’s Boutique
• Choices Caribbean
• Mack’s Poppin’ Kettle Korn
• Hawaiian Shaved Ice