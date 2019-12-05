For those who resisted the Christmas creep – the phenomenon of putting decorations up before the start of the holidays – the weekend after Thanksgiving was the perfect time to buy a Christmas tree.
Several families visited Rick's Produce Stand on Whiskey Road to purchase trees on Black Friday.
Felicia and Brian Hargis were shopping for a tree with their dog Maggie.
"I don't like to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving," said Felicia. "It's like you just skip it."
The couple said they don't have any cats, so they're not worried about any pets climbing their tree – but they're hopeful their three dogs might leave it alone.
Kena Black was shopping with her boyfriend Chris Warren, and his son Grayson.
"Were looking for 10-feet (tall)," Black said about her ideal Christmas tree.
They ended up buying two.
"We've never done two trees before," Black said. "The smaller one is going to go in another room."
They plan on decorating the trees as soon as they get home.
"It's a nice weekend," Black said. "It's calm after the holiday, so it's the perfect time to put a tree up."
Brent Myers, a sales associate at Rick's, said the demand for Christmas trees seemed to increase this year.
"I feel like we're selling a lot more this time than we did last year," Myers said. "A lot more customers are coming."
Myers said the stand is selling the traditional Fraser firs along with Norman firs, which are hypoallergenic.
"They don't have that Christmas-smell that Fraser firs have," Myers said.