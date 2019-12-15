Sidewalks were teeming and shops were buzzing in downtown Aiken Sunday, as shoppers and visitors mingled during the Holiday Cookie Stroll.
The cookie stroll, hosted by the Aiken Downtown Development Association, was billed as a holly, jolly good time.
"The Holiday Cookie Stroll transforms our downtown into a sweet journey for all ages!" reads an event description posted by the development association. "Stop in each business, shop, and enjoy sweet treats!"
A handful of businesses – including Lionel Smith, Ltd. and Beyond Bijoux – participated, and even Santa Claus got in on the action.
Catherine Gouge, who works at Pitter Patter Children's Boutique, said the Holiday Cookie Stroll helps draw people downtown and into local businesses – and it ties in with the other lively holiday events, like Night of 1,000 Lights.
Gouge said there were plenty of people out shopping Sunday.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association works to improve the local business landscape and preserve the city's historical charm, according to its website.