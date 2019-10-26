Hogwarts in Aiken brings Harry Potter fans of all ages to the symphony

The Aiken Symphony Orchestra brought the magical world of Harry Potter to life Friday at Hogwarts in Aiken, performed at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center.
Visitors of all ages dressed as their favorite characters from the Harry Potter book series to hear the orchestra perform scores from the book's movie adaptations.
Thomas Herlong, Aiken Symphony Orchestra board president, said this was the orchestra's first concert specifically geared toward the CSRA's youth.
"The people that support us day in and day out are usually more the older audience and we really wanted to think of a way to get the young people to experience symphony music and the beauty of having professional people play here in Aiken," Herlong said.
Over 400 visitors were expected to attend the concert.
Lauren Ziolkowski said she was excited to bring her two children, Evan and Maya, to the performance.
Both Evan and Maya wore Gryffindor house colors and carried their own wands.
"We love all the music from all the Star Wars and Indiana Jones music so when I found out the symphony was playing Harry Potter, it was a perfect opportunity for them to hear live music," Ziolkowskit said. "I love the opportunity to get my kids to hear fun music and get them excited about playing instruments in the future."
Prior to the beginning of the performance, Herlong asked the audience how many had never seen the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Over half of the audience raised their hands.
The orchestra was led by Dr. Donald Portnoy who dressed as Albus Dumbledore and remained in character for the entire performance.
The orchestra played scores from several of the Harry Potter movies and was met with thunderous applause as each song ended.
Herlong said the orchestra plans to host similar performances in the future.
To learn more about the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and upcoming performances, visit http://aikensymphonyorchestra.com/.