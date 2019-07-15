Aiken County Councilwoman Lessie Price didn’t have a great experience driving Monday afternoon.
“I had several accidents,” she said.
Fortunately, Price was using a driver training simulator, so there were no real injuries or damaged vehicles as a result of those crashes.
She tried out the simulator at the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County’s headquarters on Vaucluse Road in Aiken.
Tri-Development wants to start a distracted driving program, so it held a presentation and demonstration event for law enforcement representatives and elected and education officials.
In addition to Price, those in attendance included Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.
Among the others there were Sgt. Steve Shunn of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services for the Aiken County Public School District.
Van Burns, vice president and general manager of Virtual Driver Interactive, which is based in California, talked about the two simulators she had brought with her and showed how they worked.
According to printed materials provided by Virtual Driver Interactive, the devices are designed to “modify driving behavior by illustrating the consequences of choices made behind the wheel.”
Tri-Development is trying to raise $100,000 to purchase six of the simulators and a 24-foot trailer to transport them.
“We’re planning to take the simulators to the Aiken County public high schools and target teenagers in the 11th and 12th grades,” said Terrence Jackson, who is Tri-Development’s special events/safety/prevention/volunteer director. “We also will take them to city events for adults to be able to participate and see the severity of these infractions. We, as adults, probably text and drive just as much as teenagers do.”
Jackson added that the purpose of the presentation and demonstration was to gain support from key individuals in the Aiken area that would help in the fundraising process.
Hospitals have provided money for distracted driving programs in other areas, Jackson said, and there also are other opportunities, including grants, that are available.
“It gives you a sense of caution,” said Price after her time with the simulator ended. “I had to get accustomed to it. I have more relaxation in my steering wheel, so it was harder to steer.
“I think it would be a great experience for new drivers who haven’t had a lot of experience being on the highway,” she concluded. “They would be able to see what their reaction is to being distracted.”
Clyburn also took a spin on a simulator. At one point he went the wrong way, and he also swerved.
“I think this ought to be mandatory for students,” he said. “It showed me that I still need to be extremely careful even though I have been driving for a long time.”
Barranco said he is supportive of “anything that will help our drivers realize the consequences of distracted or impaired driving.”
Tri-Development provides, promotes and coordinates community services in Aiken County for individuals with autism, head and spinal cord injuries, and intellectual disabilities.
“Public awareness, public education and prevention are part of our mission statement,” Jackson said. “Part of my role here is to prevent disabilities (as the result of car crashes and other causes) and educate the community.”
For more information about Tri-Development, visitaikentdc.org or call 803-642-8800.