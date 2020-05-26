The S.C. Department of Transportation is slated to begin the Hitchcock Parkway improvement project in late June.
The project, which will cost more than $9.2 million, will add a series of safety and traffic improvements, including new turning lanes and signal lights, along the 4.8 miles of road from U.S. 1, or the Jefferson Davis Highway, to S.C. 302, or Silver Bluff Road.
The project will last approximately 90 days and is not expected to cause a significant amount of traffic delays or closures.
"All the work will be performed off the paved surface," Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said. "Motorists will need to watch their speed, but we expect minimal impact to traffic flow,"
Bedenbaugh also does not expect any delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The project will begin with the relocation of several waterlines at three critical intersections. Those intersections include the line at the southwest corner of Hitchcock Parkway connecting to Silver Bluff Road; the line at Hitchcock Parkway at the southwest corner at Houndslake Drive, and the line at Hitchcock Parkway just east of Huntsman Drive. Aiken City Council approved funding for the relocation in the amount of $159,982 at its April 27 meeting.
Based on bid documents, the city is recommending Tri-Star Contractors Inc. of Edgefield to perform the necessary work on the project.
Ultimately, the city will cover 60% of the project's cost, while SCDOT will cover 40%, said Bedenbaugh. Funding from the city's contribution will stem from the Capital Project Sales Tax III funds originally set aside for Hitchcock Parkway Improvements, all of which has been collected so that the project may begin.
The project has been in the works for roughly 10 years now, Bedenbaugh said, and has undergone several revisions .
The original scope for the project included expanding the two-lane parkway into four lanes but was reduced to only include safety improvements such as new turning lanes and signal lights at various locations along the parkway.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation website has the full outline of proposed parkway improvements and include:
• Improvement 1: Taper in the right through-lane on U.S. 1 northbound approaching S.C. 421 to allow for traffic to flow freely onto U.S. 1.
• Improvement 2: Modify existing left-turn lanes on U.S. 1 northbound and southbound to offset left-turn lanes, increasing sight distance for left-turn movements.
• Improvement 3: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 westbound onto S.C. 421, and add a left-turn phase to the existing traffic signal for S.C. 421.
• Improvement 4: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 westbound onto Dibble Road, and add left-turn lane on Dibble Road onto S.C. 118. Additionally improvements will including installing a new traffic signal at the intersection.
• Improvement 5: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 eastbound onto Huntsman Drive and modify the traffic signal.
• Improvement 6: Add left-turn lanes on Hickory Ridge Road/Oriole Street onto S.C. 118 and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Hickory Ridge Road at S.C. 118.
• Improvement 7: Add double-left turn lanes on S.C. 302 onto S.C. 118 (Pine Log Road) and add a right-turn lane on S.C. 302 onto S.C. 118 and a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 eastbound onto S.C. 302.
• Improvement 8: Resurface the pavement and add two-foot paved shoulders along S.C. 118 from U.S. 1 to S.C. 302.
• Improvement 9: Construct a 10-foot wide multi-use path along S.C. 118 from Huntsman Drive to S.C. 302.
• Improvement 10: Modify signal timing along the corridor to improve traffic flow.
To construct the turn lanes, approximately 0.43 acres of property would be acquired from Hitchcock Woods, according to the SCDOT project handout. Access to Hitchcock Woods and its facilities will be maintained during construction.