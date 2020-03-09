The Aiken Triple Crown is made up of three equine-related events happening on three consecutive weekends in March: the Aiken Trials, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo.
Aiken Trials
Run first in 1942, the Aiken Trials gives young thoroughbreds the experience of live racing in front of cheering fans.
Many of the horses that get their starts in Aiken go on to be champions. Summer Squall, owned by the late Cot Campbell's Dogwood Stable, lost his race at the Aiken Trials – he was gazing out at the infield, Campbell said in “Bloodhorse” in 2015 – but went on to win the 1990 Preakness Stakes in the Triple Crown and become a local hero.
The first leg of the Aiken Triple Crown, the Aiken Trials, now in its 78th year, also is an opportunity for racing fans and horse enthusiasts to pack up a feast for tailgating, reunite with family and friends and celebrate the coming of spring a few days early.
Aiken Spring Steeplechase
Every March, thousands of spectators gather at Bruce's Field at Aiken Horse Park to watch horses fly over fences at the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, the second leg of the Aiken Triple Crown.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association, founded in 1930 by several influential horsemen, including Thomas Hitchcock, considered the dean of American steeplechasing, held its first race in Hitchcock Woods. More than 1,000 spectators watched that first race, but the 54th running this year will attract almost 30 times that many.
The Aiken Spring Steeplechase, sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association, probably is Aiken County's biggest sports event and its largest outdoor party. Women in spring frocks and fashionable, wide-brimmed hats and men in colorful print pants – often in bold, "crazy" patterns – and snappy bow-ties have become a Steeplechase fashion tradition.
Pacers & Polo
Polo first came to Aiken in March 1882, just six years after the “Sport of Kings,” as it has been called, arrived in America.
With polo's long history and tradition in Aiken, it was only fitting that Pacers & Polo became the third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown in 2004, replacing harness racing.
The annual polo match on the Powderhouse Polo Field benefits scholarships for student-athletes at USC Aiken, which boasts its own equestrian traditions and connections to Aiken's equine community.
USCA's mascot, the Pacer, is a horse trained to a special gait in which both feet on one side leave the ground together. USCA also fields men's and women's polo teams that compete – and win – against major universities.
One of polo's long-standing traditions, divot stomping, is a fan favorite at Pacers & Polo, especially for children. During halftime, spectators swarm the field to stomp down chunks of turf torn up by the horses' hooves during play.