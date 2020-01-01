The Aiken County History Museum is closed to the public for nearly two weeks while work is being done to spruce up the interior of the building.
It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 after it has been cleaned “from top to bottom,” said Leah Walker, the museum’s site and events manager, during a telephone interview earlier this week.
In addition, the foyer, ballroom and parlor are being painted and their floors are being refinished.
“This is the best time for us to be able to do this,” Walker said. “It’s after the holiday rush and before the start of the Friends’ lecture series, so we have this brief little lull and we can fit in all this flurry of activity.”
The 2020 edition of the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum’s Winter Lecture Series, “The Winter Colony’s Sporting Life,” begins with Tiger Kneece’s presentation on polo Jan. 12.
Walker said the museum’s staff and volunteers would be cleaning the museum while contractors refinish the floors and paint.
“We are looking to put our best face forward for our 50th anniversary, which is in 2020,” Walker said. “Specifically, we will turn 50 in February, but we will be celebrating our 50th anniversary all year long. People should stay tuned for special events and all kinds of goods things.”
Capital Project Sales Tax funds are paying for the majority of the work, Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders said.
The home of the Historical Museum is a Winter Colony mansion named Banksia.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry Street S.W.
The last day the building was open before being closed to the public was Dec. 29.