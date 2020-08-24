"Like a little bit of heaven" is how one of the new owners of Oakmeade, Ann Rogers, described the historic Winter Colony estate in Aiken recently during a telephone interview.
Late last month, she and her husband, William M. “Will” Rogers Jr., purchased Oakmeade at 627 Magnolia Street S.E. for $1.6 million from the Katrina H. Becker Trust Agreement.
Named in the deed as trustees in the transaction were William L. Matheson Jr. and James M. Griffin.
The deal on the manor and its 6.43 acres of land closed July 28.
The Rogerses formerly were Charleston area residents. They have two daughters who are attending Mead Hall Episcopal School.
“It’s just magic,” said Ann of Oakmeade. “It’s our dream property, with the oaks that are on the land, and the home is just spectacular. It feels very Charleston to us because of the pink stucco. We just felt at home as soon as we pulled on to the property the first day that we looked at it.”
According to Aiken County land records, the 8,677-square-foot main house has two stories. It is pink with white trim, and the shutters are black.
There also is a one-story 598-square-foot single-family residence on the property along with a 4,692-square-foot stable, an arena shelter and a loafing shed.
“We just wanted a simpler lifestyle from Charleston,” said Ann of the family’s reason for moving. “Our two girls are really into horses, so it just seems like a win-win situation. And, not to mention, Aiken is one of the cutest towns in South Carolina, in my opinion. We’re just so happy to be here and be part of this sweet community.”
The family has been living in Aiken for several weeks.
“We’re just renting a guest house right now,” Rogers said. “He (Will) is commuting back and forth (to Charleston) as am I a little bit.”
Renovations are planned for Oakmeade, and the family would like to move there prior to Thanksgiving even though all the work won’t be finished.
“We’re going to keep the façade, the exterior, absolutely intact,” Ann said. “And most of the central hall and the right wing of the home is going to stay intact.
“We’ll be renovating the kitchen area and the second floor of the left wing because it’s chopped up into little rooms as servants’ quarters,” she continued. That whole upstairs is going to be opened up, and that is going to the kids’ wing where they have two bedrooms and then a big living room in the center.”
“I would say (it will be) a year from start to finish when it’s all going to be completed,” Ann concluded.
Ann and her husband own Ro Sham Beaux, a lighting and furniture design business based in North Charleston.
“We design everything and either make it ourselves or have it made,” Ann said. “We sell to designers all over the world, really. We’re trying to buy some land to build a factory here (in Aiken) to manufacture our lighting. We’re hoping to bring our headquarters here within the next 12 months.”
Julian Peabody, a well-known American architect, designed Oakmeade for Devereux Milburn, a member of the Hall of Fame at the Museum of Polo in Lake Worth, Florida.
He was World War I veteran, and he also practiced law.
Milburn, who once was featured on the cover of Time magazine, died in 1942 at the age of 60.
Katrina Becker, a more recent owner of Oakmeade, moved to Aiken from Charleston in 1986.
A talented horsewoman, she also owned Katydid Farm in Windsor. The Katydid Combined Driving Event was held there annually in the fall.
Becker died in May 2019 at the age of 88.
Aiken Realtor David Stinson of Keller Williams Realty represented the Rogers family in the Oakmeade transaction.
“It really is one of the lovelier big estates in Aiken,” he said. “Mrs. Becker went to great lengths to take care of the magnificent live oaks on the property. They are some of the most extraordinary live oaks in Aiken.”
This past May, Stinson represented another Charleston area resident, polo player and former reality television star Thomas Ravenel, in the purchase of another Winter Colony estate, The Balcony.
Ravenel paid $1.8 million for The Balcony, which is at 836 Whiskey Road.
Ravenel was elected the State Treasurer of South Carolina in 2006, but resigned the following year after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges.
Stinson described the market for large homes and estates in Aiken as good “at the moment.”
One reason is “because of Aiken’s equestrian facilities,” he said. “I think too that some of the people who have purchased in that price range have come from urban areas that have become crowded. And on top of that, there are concerns about COVID-19, so you’ve got people wanting to come to a small, quiet, beautiful town.”
During late the 1800s, wealthy visitors from the Northeast established Aiken’s Winter Colony, so they could escape cold weather while enjoying a variety of equestrian sports and other activities. They built large homes such as Oakmeade and The Balcony that they often referred to as “cottages.”