The Aiken Design Review Board, charged with preserving and elevating historic portions of the city, will on Tuesday explore one downtown business owner's suggestion that Hotel Aiken is in such a state of disrepair that government action may be necessary.

The board, led by McDonald Law, will at an informal work session be presented information about so-called demolition by neglect, a seldom-used provision meant to goad property owners into addressing blight and, in a broader context, protect significant architecture.

Razing Hotel Aiken, at the prominent corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue, is not on the table; fines could be. A finding of demolition by neglect, potentially issued by the Design Review Board after a thorough review of the situation and context, is meant to preempt and prevent a drastic move like demolition, said Ryan Bland, the city's planning director.

"The point is that some elements of some historic properties are nearly irreplaceable," Bland said Monday. "So you don't want those historic elements to deteriorate to the point that you lose them."

As City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh succinctly put it, no wrecking ball is coming through. Law echoed both Bland and Bedenbaugh, emphasizing a demolition by neglect decree is more defensive than offensive.

"It doesn't give us any authority to demolish structures," the Design Review Board chairman said. "It protects structures."

The matter, though, is on the board's radar because Malia Koelker, the owner of Malia's Restaurant, late last month messaged Bland and Bedenbaugh, among other officials, about "the continuing deterioration and misuse" of Hotel Aiken and adjacent properties and the "troublesome" repercussions in the immediate area.

"I understand that the City's Design Review Board has the authority to issue a 'demolition by neglect inquiry' and I respectfully request that the board moves forward with issuing this inquiry," Koelker wrote. Her message was included in the Design Review Board's Tuesday meeting materials.

The contemporary Hotel Aiken story has been a long, languid, winding one.

In December 2017, owner Neel Shah announced the hotel would come under the Courtyard by Marriott wing, would be renovated and expanded to the tune of $11 million, and would retain local ownership. The rebooted Hotel Aiken, Shah said, would in a boutique manner blend the landmark lodging's 1900s provenance and charm with modern accommodations.

"Hopefully, everyone's going to be impressed," Shah said years ago. At the time, he predicted the hotel would swing open its doors for the 2019 Masters golf tournament.

It didn't.

Work on the hotel, though, was evident in 2018: A tiki bar behind the hotel was removed that year, and nearby dumpsters were loaded with debris and detritus.

"It's a slow process because it's not a new construction," Shah has said, as was reported earlier by the Aiken Standard. "So when you are doing a historical rehab, it's a lot more intense."

In late 2019, Shah told the Aiken City Council construction would take roughly 18 months, but would not commit to a hard-and-fast timeline when pressed. Little outward, publicly observable progress has been made since. The rooftop bar idea has been scrapped, too.

A request for comment made to Shah on Monday afternoon was not immediately returned. Multiple inquiries over multiple months have gone unanswered. Law was unsure whether Shah would be at Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Mike Jordan, an official with the city's building inspections division, said he last communicated with Shah earlier this year.

"To my knowledge," Jordan said, "they're still moving forward, working on drawings and working with the motel chain, doing what they have to do with that."

Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.