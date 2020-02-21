An annual event that recognizes efforts to safeguard and maintain Aiken’s architecturally significant homes and other buildings will be held March 1.
The Historic Aiken Foundation’s Preservation Awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Stevenson-McClelland Building at Mead Hall Episcopal School.
Mead Hall is the parish day school of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Six awards in five different categories will be presented.
Among the honorees will be Bill McGhee, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
He is a descendant of cousins William and A.B. McGhee, who founded McGhee and McGhee in the early 1900s. That contracting company built numerous local residences and stables as well as other structures.
Bill McGhee is the founder of Sitec Construction and McGhee and McGhee LLC, which his sons, Michael and David, own and operate.
In January, the City of Aiken recognized Bill McGhee with an Aiken Award for his work to restore old houses on Aiken’s Northside.
A reception will follow the Preservation Awards ceremony.
There will be no admission charge, and the public is invited to attend.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions will be the title sponsor for the 10th consecutive year.
The Stevenson-McClelland Building is at 129 Pendleton St. S.W.
The Historic Aiken Foundation was founded in 1974. Its purpose is to encourage the protection, preservation, and appreciation of the architectural heritage of Aiken.