South Carolina Highway Patrol has troopers responding to a single-vehicle collision on I-20 this afternoon, which is a reported "rollover with possible entrapment," according to Aiken County dispatch.
The collision occurred around 3:50 p.m. on I-20 westbound, near mile marker 22, Highway Patrol reports.
The vehicle is reported to be in the median and is not blocking the roadway, dispatch reported.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Drivers should still expect heavy traffic to be backed up on I-20, heading toward Augusta, as crews work to clean up the scene and assist anyone injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.