Area high school students visited Aiken Technical College on Oct. 17 to learn about opportunities available to them in educational and workplace settings during Disability Mentoring Day.
The event, a collaborative effort between ATC and the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department (SCVRD), was held in observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates America’s workers with disabilities, both past and present, and emphasizes the importance of inclusive policies and practices to ensure that all Americans who want to work can work and have access to services and supports to enable them to do so,” said Jeanette Murray, Aiken area supervisor for SCVRD.
The month’s theme, “the right talent, right now,” was emphasized throughout Disability Mentoring Day. The event kicked off with guest speaker Dallas A. Frazier, a radio personality, followed by presentations that encouraged students to discover their interests, explore educational programs and learn about the various types of support available to help them reach their goals.
“The heart of this event is equity. It is ensuring that all individuals have access to both higher education and employment opportunities, regardless of their disability,” said Crystal Ratliff, dean of student success and retention at ATC.
This was the second year ATC and SCVRD have partnered for Disability Mentoring Day.