On Tuesday nights in October, folks from all over the area converge beneath a blanket of stars in Edgefield to celebrate milk, music and more.
Tuesday was the final of the farm nights at Hickory Hill Milk. In its 10th year, the evenings offer a chance for people to see how the milk gets produced and meet the people who make it happen.
Watson Dorn, owner of the farm and milk business, said over the last 10 years the crowds have grown, guessing there were between 1,500 and 2,000 people there Tuesday night.
"It's not a money maker for us, we break even," he said.
"It's a way for us to tell our customers thank you for buying our products," he said. "It's a way to educate children and young people – and even some of the parents – were their food comes from and why our milk is all-natural, local and better for you."
Watson and other employees gave tours, pulled by either mules or a tractor, to the barns, explaining the process and business of feeding, breeding and milking the cows.
Watson said around 8% of fluid needs for drinking purposes in South Carolina are produced inside the state, but Hickory Hill is local, selling milk in Edgefield and Aiken counties and farther.
He also mentioned during the tour that many dairies are going out of business.
"We're trying to be more sustainable, but a lot of it is technology," Watson said about how Hickory Hill has stayed alive. "We've been blessed with the milk plant," he said, adding it was an uphill battle for a couple of year, like with any new business.