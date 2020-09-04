Hickory Hill Milk will hold its annual farm tour nights next month to give people a glimpse at how milk gets made.
The Tuesday night events offer live music, a petting zoo and corn maze along with a tour of the farm pulled by horse, mule or tractor. This year, farm nights will be Oct. 6, 13, 30 and 27.
Hickory Hill Milk is located in Edgefield, and the farm nights offer a chance for people to learn about how milk gets made, including what the cows eat and how they’re milked.
The farm is owned and run by the Dorn family, which was established in the current location in 1764. The dairy farm was started in the 1950s; and, in 2008, the family began bottling the milk.
"It's a way for us to tell our customers thank you for buying our products," said owner Watson Dorn during last year's event. "It's a way to educate children and young people – and even some of the parents – where their food comes from and why our milk is all-natural, local and better for you."
This year, attendees must make reservations to attend on EventBrite, and admission is $5 per person.
“There are a limited number of spots available each night in order to keep numbers low due to COVID. This event will fill up fast. If you can’t make it, please cancel your registration so someone else can take your spot(s),” according to Hickory Hill's Facebook page.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the events.