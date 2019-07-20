South Carolina's First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted a Mourning Jewelry Program at the S.C. Governor's Mansion. The program was presented by Carolyn Miller and assisted by Judy Justice and Desiree Voegele.
Members of the Henry Middleton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution attended the program and met with South Carolina's First Lady Peggy McMaster and Gov. Henry McMaster.
Nancy Bunch, regent for the Ann Pamela Cunningham chapter NSDAR in Columbia coordinated the program presentation.
Pamela McMaster was presented with a copy of the book "On a Street Called Easy, in a Cottage Called Joye,” by Gregory White Smith and Steven W. Naifeh. The book tells the story of Joye in Aiken.