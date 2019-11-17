The Henry Laurens Chapter Society Sons of the American Revolution inducted two new members during its chapter meeting on Nov. 1. Pictured, from left, are Chapter President Ted Walker, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chapter Secretary Robert Johnson and Dr. Raymond Hesse.
Henry Laurens Society Sons of the American Revolution President Ted Walker presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Chapter Treasurer Jay Bilyeu for his outstanding contributions.
Henry Laurens Society Sons of the American Revolution President Ted Walker presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Chapter Member Pete Widell for his outstanding contributions.
Henry Laurens Society Sons of the American Revolution President Ted Walker presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Chapter Registrar Charles Hilton for his outstanding contributions.
Henry Laurens Society Sons of the American Revolution President Ted Walker presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Chapter Secretary Robert Johnson for his outstanding contributions.