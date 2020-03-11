Those in the medical profession are never truly "off the clock."
They are constantly caring for patients during the day, and even an emergency or two at night.
This is no different for 36-year veterinarian Lisa Handy, one of Aiken's equine health specialists.
Handy is the head vet at the Carolina Equine Clinic on Powderhouse Road, and has a deep compassion for every animal – especially horses – that trots into her clinic, so much so that she is on call 24 hours a day.
"The best part of my job is helping a horse that you don't think is going to make it," Handy said, recalling an incident when a polo pony shattered his leg yet went onto win the "Most Valuable Player award" after a year of recovery. "It's amazing when they respond to the care and give back to their people."
One of the most constant – and deadly – emergency issues Handy has to deal with in horses is colic, or abdominal pain. The pain from the colic will cause horses excruciating belly pain, which will cause them to lie down and try to roll over and risk twisting their intestines, renal failure and even dehydration.
As one of the on-call veterinarians at the Aiken Steeplechase races each year, Handy is ready to deal with all other injuries race horses may experience during their races.
After performing a pre-race exam, Handy heads to the track to wait on exhausted or injured horses, which is an all-day event even after the races end.
Even when her lunch most days is no more than a granola bar, Handy said her job is always worth it.
"Even when I have to do something like put down a horse, it's kind that you can help that animal when they're suffering," Handy said. "I still love what I'm doing, or else I wouldn't be doing it for 36 years."