Reminiscent of the inflatable dragons that guarded the hole in the wall at Rond Point for a while, there now is a ghostly figure protecting the damaged serpentine wall at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
The spooky inflatable is known affectionately as Helga the Haint by the museum’s staff.
Lauren Virgo, the museum’s executive director, said Friday that Helga the Haint was purchased last year as an outdoor decoration for the facility’s Spooky Tours program in October prior to Halloween.
“We love alliterations, and we were like well, she is a ghost or we need her to be a ghost for our Spooky Tours, so we came up with a cute name for her,” Virgo said.
Helga the Haint was in storage waiting for the return of Spooky Tours when a vehicle crashed through the museum’s serpentine wall the night of June 15, creating a big gap in the brick structure.
“In the Facebook feedback we were getting about the wall being broken down, a lot of people were saying, ‘This calls for a dragon’ or ‘They should bring back the dragons’ or ‘How many dragons will it take to fill that hole?’” Virgo said. “We thought that was hilarious. Of course, we don’t have a dragon and we aren’t going to go out and buy one, but we did have Helga.”
County workers cleaned up the debris from the damaged wall Thursday, and Helga made her first appearance in the wall’s gap Friday.
The museum’s staff plans to put her there when the museum is open, which is now 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Virgo said she doesn’t want to leave Helga outside at other times because she might get stolen or “freak people out” at night.
The hope is that Helga “will scare off any future drivers from driving through our wall,” Virgo added.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety estimated that the wall suffered $3,000 in damage.
While investigating the incident, officers found vehicle parts that might have belonged to a black Volkswagen.
The perpetrator, who hasn’t been identified, “did take out a massive chunk of our 100-year-old wall,” Virgo said.
Last year, when a vehicle damaged a brick wall at the Rond Point estate on Whiskey Road, the owner placed a purple inflatable dragon, known as Puff, in the hole in November, and it was a local social media sensation.
That dragon was stolen in December. Afterward, it was replaced with a new festive inflatable red and green dragon with a Santa-style hat. It was known as Elfie.
The Rond Point wall’s hole hasn’t been repaired yet, and there no longer is an inflatable dragon standing guard.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry Street S.W.