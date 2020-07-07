Tuesday's pattern of thunderstorms is expected to continue to a lesser extent until Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue until Wednesday evening before slowing down into light showers until Thursday morning. Light rain is currently expected throughout the rest of the week.
Aiken County should see some heavy rain Wednesday, but should not see a repeat performance of Tuesday's weather, said Dan Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
Certain areas throughout Aiken County could see as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain overall, Miller added.
Aiken County is under a flash flood watch Tuesday until midnight.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
The flash flood watch is not expected to continue past midnight, Miller said, with the heaviest rainfall expected to shift east by Wednesday.
In addition to Aiken, other areas that may be affected by the watch include North Augusta, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Fort Gordon, Hephzibah, Glendale, Midtown, Summerville, Augusta Mall, South Augusta, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Burnettown and Medical District Augusta.
Miller advises drivers to monitor their local weather stations for updates and drive carefully on the roads, especially at night where flood waters are harder to see.
The S.C. Department of Transportation is also monitoring roads for water in the area as calls come in.
"We'll keep an eye on everything we can, but we have to be made aware of what's flooding, and then we have assess it to see what we have to do," SCDOT employee John Taylor said.
Several areas in the city are prone to flooding, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Residents should drive carefully around Beaufort Street and Richland Avenue, which is already in a floodplain.
"DOT has already done some work around there where it's not quite as bad, but that was always a place where we've always had to monitor and close," Bedenbaugh said.
Other places that tend to gather a lot of water is Silver Bluff Road around the Circle K and First Citizens Bank.
The city closely monitors its sewer drains for debris to prevent build up, which is usually the cause of flooding, Bedenbaugh said.
Any inquiries about road flooding issues can be directed to the SCDOT at 803-641-7665.