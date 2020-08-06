A heavy police presence flooded an apartment complex off Laurens Street after gun shots were heard in the area Thursday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call for shots fired at Colony Woods Apartments, Capt. Marty Sawyer with ADPS said at the scene.
Officers patrolling nearby quickly responded and upon arrival heard more shots being fired in the area.
Additional officers responded to the scene, leading police to block off the entrance to the apartment complex.
No injuries have been reported and no one has been placed into custody, Sawyer said as of 5:09 p.m.
As of 5:30 p.m., several Aiken Department of Public Safety cars remained at the apartment complex interviewing tenants and searching for evidence.
