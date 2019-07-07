A veterinarian, Dr. Heather Troutman said pit bulls are her favorite animals to see.
“They love people, and they love to please,” said Troutman, who is an associate veterinarian at Veterinary Services of Aiken. “When they come in, they lie on the floor, and they're just so happy to see me. Some of my patients are not happy to see me.”
Troutman, 30, is a Fear Free certified doctor. The purpose of the certification program is to create a fear-free experience for cats and dogs and their owners.
“When patients come in, we're taking stock in their body language,” Troutman said. “We want to make sure they're calm and relaxed throughout the whole visit, whether we're doing shots, blood draws, X-rays. If they're stressed or scared, we re-direct and tailor our therapy for that particular animal.
“We make a lot of detailed notes about whether a particular patient likes the red treats or the chicken treats or likes a towel around their shoulders, for example. We've got all that documented. The animals appreciate it, and the owners do, too. They're more likely to come back if it's not so scary for everybody. Animals are family members.”
A native of Greenville, Troutman majored in biochemistry at Clemson University. While there, she decided being a veterinarian fit perfectly with her interests.
“I always liked animals, but I also liked science,” she said. “In my senior year, I did a project with a professor working with canine kidneys and the proteins involved and the different disease processes. It redirected me to veterinary medicine. I love it. I love being a veterinarian.”
At veterinary school at Mississippi State University, Troutman sometimes got hands-on experience that would make any Clemson fan proud.
“In vet school, we had a rescue cat organization nearby, and we would see tigers come in every now and then. They were sedated, so we could touch them and feel their claws and teeth. That was fun.”
Troutman plays in the handbell choir at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and she and a friend started a hand chime choir for middle and high school students.
A member of the Aiken Junior Woman's Club, Troutman helped get the club involved in the Adopt-A-Highway program.
“If you see a group of ladies out on Chime Bell Church Road, that's us,” she said.
Troutman also teaches a career class at Kennedy Middle School every February.
“I always do one day of cases and X-rays and walk them through a case presentation. They usually get the answers. They are very smart,” she said. “Then, I'll bring some animals in and show them how to do an exam. That's their favorite, for sure.”
At home, Troutman and her husband of about two months, Brock Moss, have two dogs and two cats.
The dogs are Jackson, named for Mississippi's capital, and Whiskey, which Troutman got in Aiken and named for Whiskey Road. The cats are Missy and Macallan.
“I named Macallan after my husband's favorite scotch,” Troutman said. “He says he doesn't like cats, but he does. He always tells them goodnight.”
For fun, Troutman and her husband like to be outdoors, hiking or kayaking, and she occasionally likes to brew beer.
“That's where my chemistry comes back in,” she said.