Scott Dunagan's word for the year is “GOALS.”
“It's about creating and focusing on goals for 2020,” Dunagan, with Aiken Fit, said Saturday morning at the Aiken Standard's first Health Fair in the gym at Millbrook Baptist Church.
As part of the free event, vendors and participants wrote their word for the new year – a specific goal or a message – on their arms or on index cards. Then, they had their pictures made as a tangible reminder of what they want to accomplish in the next 12 months.
Aiken Fit, formerly Crossfit Maximum Dosage, opened in 2004.
“We are all about functional fitness and just living a healthier and happier lifestyle,” Dunagan said. “We felt like today's health fair was right up our alley.”
In addition to fitness, the fair featured screenings and information booths on blood pressure, drug abuse, weight, nutrition and home care for seniors. Seminars covered health and safety topics.
Allison Crow came to the fair with her mother, Gwen Cubbage, who is retired from Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
“My mother always makes sure we're on track with health, so we're always checking to make sure we do whatever we need to do to stay healthy,” Crow said.
Ciera Clingerman, the events and sponsorships executive at the Aiken Standard, said readers requested a health fair, and “we wanted to meet the needs and wants of our subscribers.”
She said the fair was not only about fitness or joining a gym but about all aspects of health and wellness.
“The main goal is to inform people not only about physical health but also mental wellness,” Clingerman said. “For example, we had the Aiken Center here to do a seminar. They're a rehabilitation center that helps with understanding alcohol and drug abuse.”
Clingerman said she already is looking head to next year.
“Next year, we'll be going along with the whole spectrum of wellness,” she said. “People want to be spiritually well along with being mentally well. We're looking at different dates and other fun ideas.”
Clingerman chose “passion” as her word for 2020.
“I want to do things that light my fire and I'm passionate about because I think passion is what really drives people,” she said.