Voters will in a few days decide who next represents S.C. House District 84, an area entirely in Aiken County and between Aiken and eastern North Augusta.

The District 84 Republican runoff election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13, pitting small business owners Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett against each other.

No Democrats filed for the special election, meaning whoever takes Tuesday faces a likely clear path to the State House.

No one candidate secured a needed majority of votes during the July 30 Republican primary, forcing a runoff. Oremus, securing nearly 31% of the vote, and Padgett, securing roughly 23% of the vote, moved on. Three other candidates – small business owner Cody Anderson, Aiken County Council member Danny Feagin and self-described conservative senior citizen Ralph Gunter – did not.

A sixth candidate, Sean Pumphrey, dropped out days before the primary. He still managed to garner 10 votes.

Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire during the primary election described the two candidates who "came in on top" – Oremus and Padgett – as solid contenders. He said he looked forward to the runoff.

The GOP executive had similar things to say Friday.

"I think they're both qualified and good candidates," Brookshire said, "and I'm proud of them for running for the House district."

District 84 candidates during a mid-July forum in Warrenville tied themselves to conservative policies and largely invoked President Donald Trump. The district, parts of which are colloquially referred to as "The Valley," is regarded as safely Republican.

The District 84 seat is vacant following the May death of state Rep. Ronnie Young.

Young, a Clearwater Republican, was a longtime Aiken County Council leader before heading to the capitol.

Brookshire on Friday encouraged district residents to vote.

"It would be nice if we had more turnout," he said. More than 2,200 people voted in the primary – a relatively small showing.

The special election is scheduled for Oct. 1. The deadline to register for that election is Sept. 1.

Staff writer Lindsey Hodges contributed to this report.

District 84 special election polling precincts

Bath No. 7 – LBC Middle School, 29 Lions Tr, Warrenville, SC 29851

Beech Island 8 – Beech Island Fire Dept., 1565 Sand Bar Ferry Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842

Carolina Hts 10 – American Legion Post 232, 6070 Broadcast Drive, North Augusta, SC 29841

Clearwater 12 – Clearwater Elementary School, 4552 Augusta Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842

Gloverville 15 – First Baptist Church Gloverville, 2212 Augusta Rd, Gloverville, SC 29828

Jackson No. 17 – Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St, Jackson, SC 29831

Langley No. 18 – Langley Community Center, 2724 Augusta Rd, Langley, SC 29834

Lynwood No. 19 – Burnettown Municipal Bldg, 3187 Augusta Rd, Warrenville, SC 29851

Talatha No. 37 – New Ellen. Middle School, 814 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809

Warrenville 41 – 1St Baptist Church Warrenville, 1012 Aiken Blvd, Warrenville, SC 29851

Belvedere No 44 – Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr., North Augusta SC 29841

Misty Lakes No 45 – Mims Grove Baptist Church, 843 Ridge Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860

Hammond No. 48 – New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842

Windsor Springs 49 – Clearwater Elem Sch, 4552 Augusta Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842

Breezy Hill 50 – Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829 Mid Valley No. 51 – Aiken County Career Ctr, 2455 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Warrenville SC 29851

Pine Forest 59 – Pine Forest Baptist Church Annex, 2827 Pine Log Rd, Warrenville, SC 29851 Silver Bluff 61 – Silver Bluff High Sch., 64 Desoto Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

Ascauga Lake 63 – Mt Transfiguration Bap Ch, 350 Blanchard Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841

Sleepy Hollow 65 – St Aug Of Cant Epis Ch, 1630 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Mid Valley No. 71 –Mid Valley Ch Of Nazarene, 3526 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829

Hammond No. 81 – New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842

Ascauga Lake No. 84 – Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr., North Augusta SC 29841