Family, friends and students shared stories and memories Wednesday night at a vigil for a USC Aiken student who was identified as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Jeremiah Duncan, 20, of Beech Island was found dead Tuesday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a dispatch call at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday from a resident who had found a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road.
Duncan was found dead with a gunshot wound in the vehicle's driver seat. The Sheriff's Office declared the case a homicide.
Hundreds held candles at a vigil in the common space of Pacer Downs, a housing complex on the USCA campus.
A caring son, friend, brother and "champion supporter" were just a few words used to describe Duncan.
Long time friend Dominique Parker said she'll always remember Duncan's smile.
"He was my best friend," Parker said. "Still is my best friend. I feel lost but I know he's in a better place."
Duncan was a graduate of Silver Bluff High School where he was a was a multi-sport athlete.
He was a sophomore communications major at USCA.
Duncan's older brother, Maurice Duncan, spoke on behalf of other family members who also attended the vigil.
Maurice said his brother's greatest gift was his willingness to always support those he loved most.
"He didn't know a stranger," Maurice said. "His gift was his presence. It didn't matter if it was a football game, a dance recital or whatever it was. If he knew you, he was going to come to support you."
As rain drizzled upon the campus, tears were shed and, at times, laughter echoed in throughout housing complex as friends shared stories.
Maurice said in the past two days, the family has heard several stories about Duncan's life at USCA.
The family, however, is still seeking answers about who killed Duncan.
"Our prayer is that whoever is responsible, whoever is involved, that we're able to get some answers," Maurice said. "That the Aiken County Sheriff's Office finds those answers so we can have closure. We're going to miss him and who he was to us. He was one that was truly loved and wouldn't hurt anybody. This is a senseless act of violence."
The Sheriff's Office is still investigating Duncan's case and asks anyone with any information to call 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through midlandscrimestoppers.com.