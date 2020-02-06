The Aiken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at Harrison Hardware on Augusta Road.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said on scene Thursday afternoon that the warrant was executed in relation to an ongoing stolen property investigation.
Deputies charged owner Wayne Harrison, 48, of Warrenville with possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals for purpose of recycling, according to jail records.
Harrison was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.
Harrison was charged in October 2012 with first offense precious metals, violation by dealers, according to jail records.
Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this article.