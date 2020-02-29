Trotters and pacers will be battling to finish first when the Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races return to McGhees’ Mile on Saturday, March 7.
Gates will open at 9 a.m., and the post time for the first race will be noon.
In addition, there will be a carriage parade at 11 a.m.
Competing will be standardbred racehorses, which have two distinct gaits. When they race they either trot or pace.
There also will be a race featuring hackney roadster ponies, said Janis McGhee, whose family owns McGhees’ Mile at 620 Banks Mill Road S.E.
Roger Huston, who is known as “The Voice” in the harness racing industry, will be the announcer.
“It will be a low-key, family-friendly day,” McGhee said.
General admission tickets cost $12 apiece in advance and $15 on the day of the races.
Parking is $5 per vehicle for holders of general admission tickets.
Children ages 10 and under will get in free.
Railside parking passes are $55 each and include two general admission tickets.
Advance general admission tickets can be purchased at Aiken Saddlery, Aiken County Farm Supply and the Aiken County Visitors Center.
Railside parking passes and advance general admission tickets can be purchased at McGhees’ Mile.
For more information, call 803-617-8511.
Parking passes will be sold at McGhees’ Mile on the day of the races, which are named in honor of Bruce McGhee, who died in 2018 at the age of 89.
McGhees' Mile was known as the Aiken Mile Track before McGhee move from Maine to Aiken, purchased the standardbred training facility and renamed it.
The track was the home of the Aiken Harness Races from 1971 until 2003, when they were part of the Aiken Triple Crown.
Soon after the 2003 edition of the Harness Races, Bruce McGhee announced McGhees' Mile no longer would serve as the site of the Harness Races.
He said the City of Aiken had placed restrictions on him that had caused him to lose $15 million while operating McGhees’ Mile.
From 2004 until 2014, there were no Harness Races, and Pacers & Polo replaced them in the Aiken Triple Crown.
In 2015, Bruce McGhee and his family started conducting an annual day of standardbred racing again.