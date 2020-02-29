Teamwork made the dream work for Liz Halliday-Sharp and a horse named Dinero Z in the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase.
When the two-day competition ended Saturday, they were the winners at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
“We have such a great partnership,” said Halliday-Sharp of the 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding that she rode to victory. “He is a good friend of mine.”
After three phases of competition – dressage, stadium jumping and cross-country – Halliday-Sharp and Dinero Z finished with a score of 31.10.
They clinched the win by turning in the fastest time Saturday on the 2,140-meter cross-country course of three minutes and 48 seconds.
In addition, they got over all of the obstacles – such as the Battle of Aiken Cannon and the SRNS Bomb – cleanly.
“He was just magic,” said Halliday-Sharp of Dinero Z. “Honestly, this horse keeps getting better and better. He is so adjustable this year, so I didn’t feel like I was going crazy out there.
“I galloped fast between the jumps,” she continued, “but I never felt like I was taking a risk. I don’t think I had any fences that weren’t as I had planned, which is super, isn’t it?”
Halliday-Sharp and another horse, Fernhill By Night, captured the inaugural Grand-Prix in 2019.
This year, she and Dinero Z were in second place after dressage and stadium jumping on Friday, trailing two-time Olympian Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg.
But Martin, who trains at Stable View near Aiken during the winter, withdrew Tsetserleg prior to the Grand Prix’s cross-country phase, so Halliday-Sharp and Dinero Z moved into the No. 1 spot.
“You always feel pressure when you’re on the lead,” said Halliday-Sharp, whose training bases are England and Florida. “Go fast and jump every fence well, that was my main strategy.”
Phillip Dutton finished second in this year’s Grand-Prix on Z, a 12-year-old Zangersheide gelding. Their score was 32.60.
Dutton also guided Fernhill Singapore, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, to a third place Grand-Prix finish.
“My horses couldn’t have gone much better,” Dutton said. “You always want to win, but at the end of the day, you can’t do that all the time. I thought it was an exciting finish and good sport.”
Dutton and his wife, Evie, own Red Oak Farm near Aiken.
In 1996 and 2000, Dutton was a member of Australia’s gold medal-winning Olympic eventing team.
While riding for the United States in 2016, he won an individual Olympic bronze medal on a horse named Mighty Nice.
Dutton is the chairman of the committee that organizes the Grand-Prix.
“It was a great weekend,” he said. “I think we upped it from last year, and it will be better still next year.”
Aiken Horse Park Foundation President Jack Wetzel also was pleased with the second edition of the Grand-Prix.
“We’ve been very involved with the City of Aiken, and we’ve gotten a lot of encouragement,” he said. "People love it (the Grand-Prix).”