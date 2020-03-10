A woman who describes herself as someone who likes “a good challenge” is the new coordinator of the Aiken Trials, which will be run for the 78th time Saturday at the Aiken Training Track.
So far, it has been an eye-opening experience for Lisa Hall.
“I did not realize before how many different little steps it took to make this happen,” she said. “There is just so much to do – getting the horses entered in the races, deciding what horses go in what races, making sure the parking spaces are marked off and making sure we have all our insurance and permits.”
“Thank goodness we have a Trials committee,” Hall continued. “It’s a hard-working committee and without that committee, we could not have the event.”
The Aiken Trials will kick off the 50th edition of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on March 21 and Pacers and Polo on March 28.
Before becoming the chief organizer for the Trials, Hall said she was responsible for “getting the awards (for the race winners), merchandise and some of the volunteers.”
Last year, Hall became a member of the Training Track’s board of directors. She also is a Training Track shareholder.
“I’ve always loved horses, and I’ve always loved history,” Hall said.
Born in Abbeville, Hall moved with her family to Aiken in 1963.
“My mom’s people were from here,” Hall said. “My aunt had palomino horses, and my great-grandfather was a blacksmith here in town. At the Aiken County Historical Museum, they have an exhibit about him and all of his blacksmith tools are on display.”
As a youngster, Hall attended the Aiken Trials.
“I really enjoyed it, and I guess it’s something that became ingrained in me,” she said.
Hall attended USC Aiken, where she majored in education.
But the pursuit of a career in a different area led to an increased involvement in Aiken’s equine community.
“I got on full-time with the City of Aiken in 1987,” Hall said.
In her position as a recreation program coordinator, Hall was in charge at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and Virginia Acres Park.
Following the death of Joan Tower in 2000, Hall became involved in the management of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.
Tower had played a major role in the establishment of the museum and its operation.
“The museum was just kind of sitting there dormant, and I knew how important it was to the history of Aiken,” Hall said.
“I asked Terry Rhinehardt, who was the director of the Parks and Recreation Department at the time, if I could go over there and take a look at the files and see what was going on. He gave me permission, and I got it reopened.”
Lacking a background as a museum director, Hall sought help from outside Aiken in her quest to revive the Hall of Fame and carry on Tower’s efforts.
“I contacted a lot of different museums like the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame (in New York) and the Kentucky Derby Museum to get guidance about how to do exhibits and how to set things up,” Hall said.
Later, Hall became the supervisor of the Rye Patch estate and Hopelands Gardens, where the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum is located.
She retired in 2015, but quickly returned to work as the part-time coordinator for the Hall of Fame and Museum.
“I left on a Friday and came back on a Monday,” Hall said.
During the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, Hall helps the Aiken Steeplechase Association keep those events running smoothly.
“I order the awards and set up the awards table and make it really pretty,” Hall said. “I polish all the trophies and at the end of each race, I get the trophies out there (to the racecourse) so they can be given to the winners. I also get everybody ready for the winner’s photo.”
In addition, Hall organizes Breakfast at the Gallops, which is a fundraiser for the Hall of Fame and Museum.
The 14th Breakfast at the Gallops is scheduled for Friday at the Training Track.
Hall, 61, hopes to have time Saturday to enjoy a few of the races at the Aiken Trials.
“Watching a horse run is breathtaking, I think,” she said. “Horses can’t dance like people do, but when you see horses running, it’s like they are dancing. It’s just beautiful.”
In February, Hall received the 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award from the Lower Savannah Council of Governments’ Thoroughbred Country program.
Thoroughbred and pony races will be conducted during the Aiken Trials.
Gates will open at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit aikentrainingtrack.com or the Aiken Training Track page on Facebook.
The Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.